Ga. High Court Mulls Duties Adult Fiduciaries Owe To Minors

By Kelcey Caulder (January 19, 2023, 9:54 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday considered the limits on responsibilities of adults fiduciaries in confidential relationships with minor beneficiaries, pressing attorneys for a man and his former stepson on how Peach State law would apply in an Eleventh Circuit case over an allegedly undisclosed wrongful death settlement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS