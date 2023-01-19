Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

T-Mobile Defeats Ex-Manager's Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (January 19, 2023, 9:00 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge tossed a suit claiming T-Mobile fired a Hispanic manager for acting inappropriately at a work event but gave white workers multiple opportunities to correct misconduct, ruling Thursday that the former manager failed to identify a colleague who could serve as a valid comparison....

