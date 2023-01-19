Exelixis Notches Win Against MSN In Cancer Drug Patent Trial

By Ryan Davis (January 19, 2023, 9:59 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday rejected MSN Laboratories' validity challenge to a patent on Exelixis Inc.'s blockbuster cancer drug Cabometyx, potentially keeping MSN's planned generic version off the market until 2026, while clearing the company of infringing a second patent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS