Angry Birds Maker To Evaluate €683M Mobile Game Biz Offer

By Najiyya Budaly (January 20, 2023, 2:45 PM GMT) -- Angry Birds franchise owner Rovio said on Friday that it is assessing a €683 million ($738 million) cash offer from an Israeli mobile gaming company, after the Finnish developer was blindsided by the proposed acquisition....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS