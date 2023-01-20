Golf Tee Co. Says Gift Store Copied Its Martini Design

By Peter McGuire (January 20, 2023, 2:41 PM EST) -- A company that makes distinctive cocktail glass-shaped and branded golf tees filed a lawsuit against a golfing novelty store in Georgia federal court, alleging the retailer ripped off its patented design and trademarked packaging, after agreeing not to sell copies of the tees....

