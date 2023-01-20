Cannabis And Psychedelics Roundup: Virginia Bill Goes Down

By Sam Reisman (January 20, 2023, 6:20 PM EST) -- The first three weeks of 2023 have seen hundreds of cannabis reform bills filed in statehouses across the country and legislation to reform policy surrounding psychedelic drugs in at least a dozen states....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS