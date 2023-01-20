9th Circ. OKs Finjan's $44M Sale Tag Over Investor Objections

By Jessica Corso (January 20, 2023, 9:47 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging leadership at cybersecurity company Finjan Holdings shortchanged investors when they sold the business to Fortress Investment Group for $44 million, saying there is nothing to indicate that the company wasn't properly valued....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS