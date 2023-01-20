Creditor Asks 3rd. Circ. For Seat At The Table In Citgo Auction

By Caroline Simson (January 20, 2023, 8:05 PM EST) -- Litigation in Delaware relating to an auction for control of Citgo to pay billions of dollars owed to Venezuela's creditors will head back to the Third Circuit, after Red Tree Investments LLC said Thursday that it's appealing a ruling earlier this month denying its motion to intervene....

