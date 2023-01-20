J&J Unit Says Rival Is Still Flooding Market Despite Verdict

By David Minsky (January 20, 2023, 10:00 PM EST) -- A Johnson & Johnson division asked a Florida federal court to immediately stop a Swedish rival from flooding the market with infringing canine implant products, saying an order is needed to prevent price erosion and other irreparable harms after the subsidiary was awarded $60 million in a jury verdict this month....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS