9th Circ. Backs Court Order Making LA Restaurant Bargain

By Tim Ryan (January 20, 2023, 8:47 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court injunction requiring a Los Angeles restaurant to bargain with a union, saying Friday that a judge reasonably concluded that National Labor Relations Board prosecutors were likely to succeed on their claim that the company unlawfully refused to bargain....

