SEC Latest To Slap Mango Markets Trader Over Crypto Theft

By Lauren Berg (January 20, 2023, 9:44 PM EST) -- A crypto trader accused in a criminal case of pumping the price of swaps on digital asset platform Mango Markets to reap more than $100 million is now facing a parallel lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which declared on Friday that "governance tokens" are securities....

