Shareholder Sues Medical Exec. Facing Murder-For-Hire Trial

By Aaron Keller (February 6, 2023, 7:47 PM EST) -- An investor has sued Los Angeles-based Enochian Biosciences Inc. and its directors on claims they ignored serious red flags as a co-founder put together a web of lies about his own credentials and inventions before being arrested in a coast-to-coast murder-for-hire plot and tanking the company's stock by 50%....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS