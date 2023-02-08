International Reps Would Advance Native American Interests

By Lincoln McCurdy (February 8, 2023, 6:05 PM EST) -- As Congress debates on whether to honor the treaty granting the Cherokee Nation a representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, I propose another category of representation that would enhance tribal nations' outreach to the world. I call for tribal governments to establish an informal diplomatic network by appointing tribal representatives worldwide....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS