MPs Slam Gov't For Falling Short On Menopause Protections

By Sophia Dourou (January 24, 2023, 12:02 AM GMT) -- A parliamentary committee has criticized the government's refusal to endorse formal protections for menopausal women under the country's equalities laws, saying on Tuesday that Britain's leadership was "letting women down."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS