Ritchie Bros Sweetens $7.3B Deal Terms for IAA Shareholders

By Al Barbarino (January 23, 2023, 4:18 PM EST) -- Ritchie Bros. on Monday announced amendments to its planned $7.3 billion takeover of online vehicle marketplace IAA Inc. that would give IAA shareholders more cash, as it also unveiled a $500 million related investment from Starboard Value LP....

