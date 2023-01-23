Battle Over Voyager CEO Deposition In Crypto Suit Continues

By Katryna Perera (January 23, 2023, 5:35 PM EST) -- The plaintiffs who have sued "Shark Tank" personality and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban over his work with cryptocurrency firm Voyager Digital Holdings have pushed back against Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich's attempt to quash the subpoena for his deposition, saying Ehrlich and his counsel have unjustifiably changed their minds after agreeing to cooperate....

