Reed Smith Can't Drop Ex-Baltimore State's Atty, Feds Say

By Jack Karp (January 23, 2023, 1:37 PM EST) -- Reed Smith LLP lawyers shouldn't be allowed to quit representing Marilyn Mosby, former state's attorney for Baltimore City, on perjury and other charges because a judge's threat to hold one of the lawyers in contempt does not apply to the others, prosecutors told a Maryland federal judge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS