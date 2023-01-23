Chevron, Exxon Press DC Circ. To Pause Climate Suit Remand

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 23, 2023, 4:36 PM EST) -- Chevron and three other energy companies doubled down on their attempt to prevent the remand of Washington, D.C.'s climate change suit to local court, telling the D.C. Circuit the order should be paused pending its ruling in the case, given the companies' self-proclaimed imminent victory....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS