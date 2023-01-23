Justices Decline Ex-Walmart Pharmacist's Race Bias Case

By Patrick Hoff (January 23, 2023, 2:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won't review a former Walmart pharmacist's challenge to a Fifth Circuit decision upholding the retailer's win in his race bias lawsuit, turning away a case the worker said lets employers off the hook for enabling hostile work environments....

