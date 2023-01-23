High Court Won't Take On SEIU Union Dues Deduction Suit

By Emily Brill (January 23, 2023, 5:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will not consider whether a Service Employees International Union local wrongly collected dues from an Oregon state employee who wasn't a union member, letting stand the Ninth Circuit's ruling that the now-retired worker was not in a position to sue....

