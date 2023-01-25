4th Circ. Asked To Affirm Conviction Of Ex-Flynn Partner, Again

By Katie Buehler (January 25, 2023, 7:06 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors asked a Fourth Circuit panel on Wednesday to once again reinstate the unregistered foreign lobbying conviction of a former business partner of Michael Flynn, contending a Virginia federal judge wrongly threw out a jury conviction and ordered a new trial because he disagreed with the jury's conclusions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS