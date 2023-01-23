Firms Squabble Over $1.8M Fees In DuPont Wage Class Action

By Emily Sawicki (January 23, 2023, 6:34 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania law firm Moremarrone LLC says it never forged a contract on how to divide attorney fees when negotiating a settlement with DuPont in a Fair Labor Standards Act class action, urging a federal judge to take its side in a dispute with its former litigation partner, Stephan Zouras LLP....

