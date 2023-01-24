Developments To Watch In Trade Secret Practice This Year

By Randall Kahnke, Anna Sallstrom and Bryan Washburn (January 23, 2023, 5:33 PM EST) -- This article previews trade secret developments expected this year, building on our prior article regarding recent developments. A key practice tip is included at the end of each development....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS