PNC Borrowers Score Partial Win In Post-Bankruptcy Suit

By Katryna Perera (January 23, 2023, 10:22 PM EST) -- A Michigan couple partly prevailed Monday in federal court on a key claim in their lawsuit accusing PNC Bank of failing to send certain required disclosures about their loan after they emerged from bankruptcy, although their bid to certify a class of borrowers under similar circumstances has failed. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS