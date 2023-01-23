Utilities Worry Over Pole Replacement Costs For Telecoms

By Nadia Dreid (January 23, 2023, 9:17 PM EST) -- Electric utilities have banded together to urge the Federal Communications Commission to keep putting money aside to reimburse them for replacing old but still usable utility poles with newer ones at the behest of telecoms, saying that without the funds, they will be less able to do the work....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS