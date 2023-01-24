Georgia AG Says Ex-Paralegal's Race Bias Claims Fall Flat

By Brian Steele (January 23, 2023, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Black former paralegal in the Georgia Attorney General's Office made "unwarranted deductions of fact" in her employment discrimination lawsuit last year, and there is "an obvious alternative explanation" to her allegations of racism, the attorney general's office said in a brief asking a federal court in Atlanta to dismiss the case....

