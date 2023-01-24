Sterling Jewelers Dropped From 'Wiretapping' Class Action

By Ryan Harroff (January 23, 2023, 6:14 PM EST) -- Akron, Ohio-based Sterling Jewelers Inc. no longer faces class action claims it unlawfully sold data on customers who used the online chat function for one of its sister firms' sites after a Monday order from California federal court granting its joint exit bid with the suing shopper....

