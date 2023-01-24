Okla. AG Joins Probe Of BBQ Chain's Deal With State Office

By Joyce Hanson (January 23, 2023, 8:36 PM EST) -- Oklahoma's newly elected attorney general has announced that he will work with the State Bureau of Investigation in its criminal probe of potential wrongdoing between the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation and local restaurant chain Swadley's Bar-B-Q....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS