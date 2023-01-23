GAO Says NASA Treated Space Center Proposals Fairly

By David Minsky (January 23, 2023, 8:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected a protest by Amentum Services Inc. over NASA's $240 million contract to Engineering Research and Consulting Inc., concluding there was no unequal treatment in considering each company's proposal to operate laboratories and test facilities at the Kennedy Space Center....

