Injured SEPTA Trolley Rider Fails On 'Jerk and Jolt' Doctrine

By Y. Peter Kang (January 23, 2023, 7:21 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Monday cleared the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority of liability in a suit over a trolley rider's severe injuries, saying the "jerk and jolt" legal doctrine, requiring a rider to prove they were subject to "unusual and extraordinary" movements due to alleged driver negligence, was not met....

