El Pollo Loco Says La. Chicken Restaurant Is A Copycat

By Gina Kim (January 23, 2023, 6:42 PM EST) -- El Pollo Loco Chicken filed a suit Monday in Louisiana federal court against a rival Mexican-style chicken restaurant and food truck operating under the name My Pollo Loco, accusing the company of infringing its registered trademarks and harming the franchise's reputation. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS