Amazon Can't Sink Ex-Worker's Race, Sex Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (January 23, 2023, 7:39 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge refused Monday to throw out a lawsuit from an ex-Amazon worker who said she was fired for objecting to racist and sexist comments from her manager, saying the former worker's claims included adequate details to keep her case in court....

