Brooks Boots Puma Running Shoe IP Suit To Wash.

By Lauren Berg (January 23, 2023, 11:19 PM EST) -- Brooks Sports Inc. can move to Seattle federal court a lawsuit claiming it infringed rival Puma's patented shoe foam technology and "Nitro" trademark to sell running shoes, an Indiana federal judge ruled Friday, saying the parties' dispute has stronger ties to the Evergreen State....

