Union Official Urges 2nd Circ. To Revive $10M Benefits Fight

By Beverly Banks (January 23, 2023, 7:44 PM EST) -- The president of a Building & Construction Trades Council local on Long Island urged the Second Circuit on Monday to reverse the dismissal of his $10 million lawsuit alleging a union's benefit funds illegally denied him retiree benefits, saying he should be allowed to engage in discovery....

