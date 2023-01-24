Kroger, Whole Foods Get Sales Tax Class Action Tossed

By Ryan Harroff (January 24, 2023, 9:03 PM EST) -- Kroger, Whole Foods and other grocery chains got a proposed class action accusing them of charging sales tax on exempted products thrown out of Washington state court, but the judge left room for the dispute to be refiled with the state's tax authority....

