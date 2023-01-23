Chancery Won't Let Trust Siphoning Suit Move To NJ

By Jeff Montgomery (January 23, 2023, 10:22 PM EST) -- A battle over an alleged multiyear scheme to siphon away assets of a royalty-funded, family-controlled corporation worth hundreds of millions by the widow of its founder and her advisers will stay in Delaware's Court of Chancery under a ruling Monday that rejected claims that New Jersey is the proper forum....

