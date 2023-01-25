Why A Bankruptcy Court OK'd Rare Subpoena Via Twitter

By Kyle Arendsen (January 25, 2023, 3:21 PM EST) -- When a court-appointed trustee or liquidator is tasked with liquidating an entity, they need to gain possession of all the entity's assets. In crypto cases, this task can prove difficult when trying to identify and control all the entity's different digital assets and obtain cooperation from the entity's former operators....

