3rd Circ. Refuses Review of Father's Deportation Relief Bid

By Rae Ann Varona (January 23, 2023, 9:38 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Monday refused to look at a Mexican father's deportation cancelation request he brought based on hardships his daughter would suffer if he were to be sent back to Mexico, saying it lacked authority to review his request....

