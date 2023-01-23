Tobacco Cos. Settle Nicotine Trade Secret Fight Before Trial

By Lauren Berg (January 23, 2023, 10:24 PM EST) -- Swedish Match, Kretek International and Reynolds American subsidiary Modoral Brands have reached settlements to resolve claims that Kretek and Modoral stole Swedish Match trade secrets related to nicotine pouch products, just weeks before trial was slated to start in Los Angeles....

