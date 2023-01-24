Immunity Means No Fair Trial For Worker In UAE, Judge Says

By William Janes (January 24, 2023, 4:42 PM GMT) -- An English tribunal has agreed to hear a former British Council employee's unfair dismissal and discrimination claim over her work in Dubai, concluding that she would not get a fair trial in the United Arab Emirates if her employer pled diplomatic immunity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS