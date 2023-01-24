Incompetence Not Fraud Behind Nigeria's $11B Bill, P&ID Says

By Joanne Faulkner (January 24, 2023, 5:48 PM GMT) -- An attorney for an oil and gas company hit back on Tuesday at Nigeria's bid to overturn an $11 billion award over an energy project that failed, telling a London court there was "no bribery, no perjury and no collusion" in the procurement process....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS