NJ State Bar, Black Staffer Agree To End Race Bias Suit

By Emily Sawicki (January 25, 2023, 2:22 PM EST) -- A Black staff member for the New Jersey State Bar Association who alleged she was passed over for a salary hike and promotion in favor of a less qualified white candidate has agreed to end her claims, according to a joint stipulation of dismissal filed in New Jersey state court....

