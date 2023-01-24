Gruden's Firing Suit On Hold As NFL Fights For Arbitration

By Alex Lawson (January 24, 2023, 3:13 PM EST) -- Nevada's highest court has paused former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's suit targeting the leak of inflammatory emails that led him to resign his post, as the league continues its push to move the dispute into private arbitration....

