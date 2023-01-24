Ex-New Jersey AG Tapped To Lead County Election Probe

By Jake Maher (January 24, 2023, 4:18 PM EST) -- A former New Jersey attorney general and Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP partner will lead an investigation into voting machine problems in Monmouth County that appear to have caused miscounts in six local elections in November 2022, the attorney general's office announced Tuesday....

