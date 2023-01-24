Workers Say Kellogg Can't Force Arbitration In 401(k) Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (January 24, 2023, 8:11 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Kellogg employees said Monday it cannot be forced to arbitrate claims that the cereal company's retirement plan charged millions of dollars in excessive fees because the planwide relief to appoint a new fiduciary cannot be barred by an arbitration clause....

