7th Circ. Warns Atty To Back 'Serious' Race Bias Appeal

By Celeste Bott (January 24, 2023, 5:48 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge on Tuesday said counsel for a former Black employee of Chicago's Department of Water Management was making "very serious accusations" with "no apparent evidence to back them up" in arguing that a lower court dismissed his discrimination case against the city based on false testimony....

