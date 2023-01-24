Celsius Proposes Novel Ch. 11 Plans For Creditor Recovery

By Vince Sullivan (January 24, 2023, 8:27 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network told a New York judge Tuesday that it is moving toward a Chapter 11 plan that would create a new entity to manage its digital assets for the benefit of its customer creditors....

