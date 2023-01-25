Contractor's Epidemics Clause Fails To Shift Costs To Feds

By Alyssa Aquino (January 25, 2023, 3:34 PM EST) -- A clothing supplier can't charge the U.S. Air Force Academy for increased production costs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic after an administrative appeals board ruled that the terms of their contract mandated fixed prices, regardless of unforeseen events....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS