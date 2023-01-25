Judge Slims Down Nespresso's Pod Knockoffs Suit

By Andrew Karpan (January 25, 2023, 7:44 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has found that a Nestle brand's decision not to name its corporate parent's intellectual property-holding arm in a trademark suit hampered its fight with Peet's Coffee over competing coffee pods, while noting that "all bets are off" if the multinational beverage conglomerate changes its mind and adds the party to the litigation....

