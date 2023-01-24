Court Lets Bankrupt Pa. City Finance Its Insurance Premiums

By Matthew Santoni (January 24, 2023, 7:20 PM EST) -- A federal bankruptcy court cleared the city of Chester, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to finance its insurance premiums and keep several of its policies active into the new year Tuesday, adding FIRST Insurance Funding to the Philadelphia suburb's creditors with secured claims if it misses its payments....

